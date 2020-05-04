Brandy Talks New Single “Baby Mama”& Would She Battle Monica In An IG Live Verzus?

The sound Bible herself Brandy checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. She dished about her new single “Baby Mama” featuring Chance the Rapper that’s and Ode to all the moms out there just in time for Mother’s Day. Brandy also talked about raising her daughter differently than her mom raised her. The ‘Have you Ever’ single talked about her longevity in the music industry and what she’s learned along the way. Now we’ve all been seeing these Instagram Live battles and everyone’s been pointing to a Monica vs. Brandy battle including Brandy’s brother Ray J. Would she be willing? Watch the full interview below to see what she says!

