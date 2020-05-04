Nike’s Donating Over 30,000 Pairs Of Sneakers & Other PPE To Frontline Healthcare Workers

As the coronavirus continues to ravage communities around the world with over 60,000 deaths in the United States, the real heroes have come to light.

It’s the people working at the grocery stores having contact with hundreds of people a day, the delivery driver who drops off your food, and of course, the healthcare workers who are at the very front line. Nurses, doctors, EMTs, and many others are all trying to save as many people as possible right now while also protecting themselves. And for that, Nike thanks them.

The Swoosh is partnering with nonprofit Good360 in the United States and local organizations across Europe to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel, and equipment around the world. To make the announcement, Nike got some of its biggest athletes — Joshua Buatsi, Cristina Chirichella, Amandine Henry, Sabrina Ionescu, Anni Espar Llaquet, Ja Morant, Joc Pederson, Casey Short, and Nafi Thiam– to send messages of gratitude to global healthcare workers.

“From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes,” writes Nike.

Healthcare workers have long, hectic hours, and comfortable footwear is of the utmost importance, so Nike is donating 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. An additional 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris, and in Belgium.

Debuting in 2019, the Nike Air Zoom Pulse was built specifically for healthcare workers.

“The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is a shoe for everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients,” explains Nike.

Nike’s been one of the most proactive brands during the COVID-19 outbreak and has pledged more than $25 million to relief efforts.

Nike’s Donating Over 30,000 Pairs Of Sneakers & Other PPE To Frontline Healthcare Workers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bruce Goodwin II

Also On 93.9 WKYS: