Rapper, Rich The Kid may have to cough up over $200,000.

Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills is suing Rich because, he claim, Rich owes him $234,800 for a number of jewelry items.

According to TMZ, Marco claims that he has been doing business with Rich since 2017 and has had no issues with payments until now.

Rich has not commented on the lawsuit.

