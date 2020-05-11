Mark Your Calendars: Ubisoft Announces Ubisoft Forward Digital Event Coming July 12

With multiple gaming shows around the world being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gaming studios and console makers have to take matters into their own hands.

Sony and Microsoft both held events to stay ahead of leaks and bring gamers up to speed on their next-generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both events were not well received due to not living up to the expectations both companies put on them. Fresh off its reveal of their forthcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has announced it will be holding a live stream event called Ubisoft Forward in July. In a press release, it is being described as an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and plenty more.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

Besides being told to “save to the date,” there is no word on what exactly will be shown. But if we had to guess, finally some Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay, more info Watch Dogs: Legion and possibly more titles coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. Ubisoft Forward joins Summer Game Fest that was recently announced by Geoff Keighley that is being billed basically as “a 4-month long, industry-wide celebration of gaming. All the news you’ve been waiting for, playable content, in-game events, and more from the video game industry.”

Welcome to @summergamefest a 4-month long, industry-wide celebration of gaming. All the news you've been waiting for, playable content, in-game events, and more from the video game industry. Get ready: https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd pic.twitter.com/VbnD4xk3wz — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 1, 2020

It’s good to see the video game industry is finding ways to make lemonade out the lemons it was dealt bein because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of physical shows. We are looking forward to it.

Photo: Ubisoft / Ubisoft Forward

