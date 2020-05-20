Rhyon Brown Talks New Music and Quarantine Dating [EXCLUSIVE]

Rhyon Brown may be quarantining in sunny LA, but she’s still grinding. Riding on the high of her hit new song, “Weakend” with D Smoke, Rhyon tapped in on Instagram Live with Chey Parker to have some good old girl talk.

From acting on Surviving Compton and Empire to writing music and figuring out how to date during a pandemic, the ladies discuss it all in the exclusive interview below:

LISTEN LIVE

Stream 93.9 WKYS while at Home! kysdc.com/listen-live

Download our 93.9 WKYS App in the

Say “Alexa enable the 93.9 WKYS skill” to your smart speaker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: