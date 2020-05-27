Kandi Burruss is inspired by her daughter Riley Burruss’ natural hair journey. The Masked Singer winner recently opened up about Riley’s big chop and admitted she’s considering doing the same.

“My daughter Riley just cut all her hair off. [My husband] Todd has seen the real me before, without the weaves, wigs and makeup. He don’t be tripping,” she told Page Six Style. “I feel like it’s always cool when a woman can embrace her natural hair and really feel good about it. I want to do the same thing.”

From micro links to wigs to weaves, Kandi is a hair chameleon. Sis has rocked every style in every color, but putting so much tension on her hair has caused the front of it to break off.

“But some of us don’t know how to take care of our hair and some of our hair is so damaged because we wear weaves so much,” Kandi explained. “I know for me, the back of my hair is long but the top of my hair is short … So I don’t feel like I can just do a regular cute hairdo with no pieces in it because there’s so much breakage at the top.”

Like many women, Kandi has been rocking her natural tresses around the house while under isolation.

The final season of RHOA recently ended, giving Kandi time to focus on her forthcoming cosmetics line Kandi Koated Cosmetics. (She even did her own makeup for the special showing off her skills and product).

Order the collection, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her Face Mask Themed Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup For The RHOA Reunion And Sis Slayed!

Kandi Burruss Inspired By Her Daughter Riley To Do Big Chop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: