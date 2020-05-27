CLOSE
This ‘RHOA’ Star Tested Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Tanya Sam is using her experience to educate her fans...

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Tanya Sam revealed, in an Instagram post, that she tested positive for COVID 19 antibodies meaning, at some undefined point, she had the virus.

The reality TV star, who clashed with Kenya on this season of ‘RHOA’, took a finger prick test that revealed she tested positive IgG and negative for igM, indicating she had the virus and is no longer infectious. All of which means Tanya was probably asymptomatic while she had the virus.

Tanya shared her results with fans during her Tanya Time” social media sessions and answered their questions.

Tanya revealed she got the home test from a company who distributes tests then confirmed with her doctor, who joined her IGTV during her broadcast.

Antibody tests, scientifically called serologic tests, have grown in popularity since testing has ramped up. However, a CDC report says antibody test results are not accurate enough to influence policy.

“Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities,” the CDC says.

Tanya isn’t the first Bravolebrity to come in contact with coronavirus, executive producer and host Andy Cohen was diagnosed with the infectious virus in March. Both are in good health and spirits now.

As for Atlanta, where Tanya resides, the state of Georgia has begun reopening and are entering phase two of their process.

