Dwayne Haskins Throws Passes To Antonio Brown In Offseason Workout

With offseason practices and workouts shelved due to COVID-19, fans have turned to players’ personal social media account for a peak into how they’re staying ready for the NFL season.

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins gave them something juicy to enjoy on Wednesday afternoon. The second-year pro posted videos to his instagram page of him throwing to former All Pro receiver, Antonio Brown.

This isn’t the first time Haskins posting these workouts, most of the time they have featured teammates like Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon.

On Wednesday, however, the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots pass catcher was on the same field as the Redskins quarterback. And they made some sweet, sweet (defender-less, pass rush-less) music together:

Dwayne Haskins throwing bombs to Antonio Brown today. So many eyeball emojis pic.twitter.com/fA3ow1U0us — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

More of Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown. I don’t care that there is no pass rush. I don’t care that, for some reason, Chad Ochocinco is the only guy playing DB. This is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/9WBemsGNBs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

There doesn’t seem to be anything imminent between the Browns and Redskins, who were looking to upgrade at the wide receivers position this offseason with their pursuit of Amari Cooper.

Although Brown’s resume makes this seem like a no-brainer, the question of whether his volatile attitude would mesh with Ron Rivera’s no-nonsense style is legitimate.

For now we just have this video of two people who are really good at what they do, working on their craft together. Stay tuned for if this develops into anything more.

