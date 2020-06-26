CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

[Music Video] Rockstar (Feat. Roddy Ricch) by DaBaby

Leaders Of The New School

In one year, the XXL Freshman Class of 2019 has been exceeding nearly all accomplishments of any pasted covers. With multiple Billboard Top 10 success in singles, as well as albums; even a couple of Grammys! Roddy Ricch has proved himself to be a Grammy award winning feature, while “The Box” has spent the past 6 months on Billboard’s Top 10. DaBaby isn’t far behind whatsoever! Just last week “Rockstar” was sitting on the throne at #1 of Billboard’s Hot 100. Check out the new visuals directed by The Reel Goats.

DaBaby , music video , New Music , Rockstar , roddy ricch

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 22nd)
D.L. Hughley Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club
53 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close