[Music Video] “Wonderful” by Burna Boy

New Album On The Way!

If the feels of this song and music video doesn’t take you back to the Mother Land, I don’t know what to tell you! Since being signed to Atlantic Records, Burna Boy’s sophomore album “Twice As Tall” is set to arrive in the summer of 2020 with the release of “Wonderful” as its leading single. In a Pitchfork interview, the BET Award winner mentioned “It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. The song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain, and pleasure with me while I toured the world.” Coming off of the triumph of winning BET’s “International Act” of the year Award, we’re sure to see continuous success from one of our favorite NIJA artists.

