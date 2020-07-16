Migos Claim Lawyer Finessed Them Out Of Millions, Quality Control CEO Pee Responds

Every year we are reminded that all that glitters isn’t gold. One of the hottest Rap acts in the world is now screaming foul.

As spotted on Variety Migos are now claiming they were cheated out of millions of dollars. According to the legal documents they are suing their former lawyer Damien Granderson saying he “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [them] out of millions of dollars”. The trio accuses the attorney of getting them wrapped up in a bad 360 deal with 300 Entertainment; so bad they had to pay the label millions to get out of the faulty contract.

Additionally Quavo, Offset and Takeoff allege that Granderson concealed important facts regarding Quality Control Music’s distribution deal with Capital Records. In 2018 there was an amendment to the distribution deal that he never brief the group on which “triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

Naturally the news got back to Quality Control Music prompting the CEO P to respond to the claims. In a very lengthy Instagram post he made it clear that he or his company did not steal from the “Stripper Bowl” rappers. “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music” he wrote. “I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices.”

Damien Granderson has yet to respond to allegations. You can read P’s statement in full below.

Photo: WENN.com’

