[Music Video] “Lockdown” by Koffee

Di Yaad’s Favorite Gyal

Coming back from her thunderous 2019 run from her Rapture EP. The Jamaican native, Koffee, is back with her appeasing signature reggae vibrance with Lockdown. In the music video we witness the young artist’ congeniality with her community dancing and enjoying their radiance. Earlier this year the Columbia Records artist received a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, making her the youngest and only woman to ever prosper in the category! Check out the new “Lockdown” video, directed by Yannick Reid, below.

