Killer Mike Gets Candid About The State of The Country, Kanye’s Presidency, Previous Presidents + More

Killer Mike stopped by the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to get very candid about America. The rapper talked about how he feels about the current state of the country and what exactly he thinks about the movements happening in the U.S. right now. Killer Mike didn’t hold back about how he feels about the election coming up in November and what he feels about the candidates including Kanye. Is Killer Mike a fan 45, you probably know the answer but how does he feel about Obama…Watch the full interview to find out.