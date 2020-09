DJ QuickSilva gave us an exclusive sneak peek of ChloexHalle‘s “Do It Remix” featuring The City Girls, Mulatto and Doja Cat during today’s Quick Mix! Fans react with excitement for this new music before the full track is released at midnight!

Beyoncé gonna get u for leaking this — 💫✨ (@japangutz) September 3, 2020

