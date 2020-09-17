Big Sean Talks New Album “Detroit 2,” Wanting To Take His Life, Working with His Girlfriend Jhene Aiko, + More

Big Sean checked into the QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk his Number one Album in the country ” Detroit 2.” The Mercy rapper talked about his inspiration on the project and why he decided to be so transparent on the Album. Big Sean talked about his journey to making this album and having to lose his passion to find it again. He also talked about his mental health and at one point wanting to take his own life because life became to heavy for him. He said ultimately taking time off and probably losing money made him regain clarity and start to want to pursue his passion again. The Detroit rapper also talked about working with his girlfriend Jhene Aiko and how she and Travis Scott were featured on his album more than anyone. Can we expect a joint album from the love birds… Well watch the full interview to find out: