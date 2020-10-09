CLOSE
Vitamin Of The Day
This Week’s Vitamins: “Seek Respect Over Attention, It Will Last Longer” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 October 5th- October 9th

Monday, October 5th: “Experience comes from making Good & Bad decisions”

Tuesday, October 6th: “Stop living in the past and start living for the Now & Future”

 

Wednesday, October 7th: “If you push forward 1% for a a year that’s a 365% increase towards your goal.Consistency is key”

 

Thursday, October 8th: “Seek respect over attention, It will last longer”

 

 

