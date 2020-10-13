Monica Addresses Shading Brandy During Verzuz, New Album Coming, C-Murder + More

Monica stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to tell us everything happening with Miss Thang! The “Just One of Them Days” Singer set the record straight with the legendary Verzuz battle with Brandy. She cleared the air on what really happened and why she didn’t sing like the Great Aunties Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. Monica says they were told NOT to sing at the Verzuz battle, she also shared more about her relationship with Brandy and how they are today.

At the Verzuz battle Monica previewed her new single “Trenches” featuring Lil Baby and she shared that’s what her new album coming out this year will be called. Monica shared the trenches in her personal life. She even shed light on her fight to free C-Murder from prison and working with Kim Kardashian and his children to get the job done. Watch the interview to see what steps the singer has been doing to get her rumored boo out of prison in Louisiana.