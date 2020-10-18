Romeo Miller Talks ‘The Mix,’ Only Fans, New Food Lines+ More

Romeo Miller FINALLY Officially came to the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry and the conversation got real Juicy! (No pun intended) Romeo star finally let the world know who Mrs. Miller actually IS! The New Orleans rapper talked about whether or not he’d be down to start an Only Fans account. He also let the lemonade stand know if he was willing to be in an open relationship! The child star also talked about his latest venture, his talk show “The Mix” on Fox Soul getting an early pick up to continue season one of the network for Black voices. You know Romeo wouldn’t be Romeo without dropping Gems and he did that as he talked about his father’s newest food products from Uncle P’s Rice, pancake mix, to now new cereal called ” HOODY HOOS!” Honey grab your glasses because the Millers went ALL the way in. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: