This Week’s Vitamins: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 November 2nd – November 6th

Monday, November 2nd: “GET OUT & VOTE”

 

Tuesday, November 3rd: “If you Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail”

 

Wednesday, November 4th: “Stop wasting time thinking about it & actually get started before somebody steals your idea”

 

Thursday, November 5th: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right”

 

Friday, November 6th: “Let’s get back to moving smart & Staying Safe”

 

