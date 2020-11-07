This Week’s Vitamins: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
November 2nd – November 6th
Monday, November 2nd: “GET OUT & VOTE”
Tuesday, November 3rd: “If you Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail”
Wednesday, November 4th: “Stop wasting time thinking about it & actually get started before somebody steals your idea”
Thursday, November 5th: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right”
Friday, November 6th: “Let’s get back to moving smart & Staying Safe”
