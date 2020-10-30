Beyoncé Effortlessly Slays Three Gorgeous British Vogue Covers

The Queen of “breaking the internet” has just given us something else to gush over in 2020. In a series of social media posts today, British Vogue revealed three stunning covers of their upcoming December issue featuring none other than the beautiful Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

This series of photos makes this the first British Vogue shoot to be captured by 21-year-old Black female photographer Kennedi Carter of North Carolina. With this shoot, Carter (who has no relation to Beyoncé’s husband, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter) has become the youngest person ever to shoot a British Vogue cover in the magazine’s 104-year history! Talk about Black Girl Magic!

Carter effortlessly captured Queen Bey in a series of beautiful looks that have us all wanting to order multiple copies of each magazine cover immediately! While each cover is drastically different, they all are just as equally gorgeous and feature the wife and mother of three in various looks that show off her versatility, style and of course her banging body.

In the first cover, Mrs. Carter is decked out in a super sexy sheer Mugler bodysuit, long hair and a sultry pose that shows off her figure just right.

The second cover coincides with the release of Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection in partnership with Adidas. In this photo, she rocks new items from the collection including an organza coat, catsuit and a custom-made bucket hat.

For the third and final cover, Beyoncé slays in an Alexander McQueen jacket with heart sleeves inspired by the hearts carved into Welsh love spoons, Atsuko Kudo Latex hotpants and Louboutin shoes with her blonde locks slicked back into a low hairstyle, showing off her flawless face and natural makeup.

For the magazine’s feature article, Beyoncé gives a rare interview conducted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Speaking over a Zoom call, the multifaceted entertainer said she felt “absolutely changed” by the pandemic, the civil unrest and everything else that’s happened in 2020. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

increased focus on featuring Black and African creatives in her work, being a mother to her son, Sir (twin to her daughter, Rumi), and so much more. Read the full feature article in the December issue of British Vogue , available on November 6. Beyoncé also used the interview to open up about the

