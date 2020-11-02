Tabria Majors’ 11-Minute Ode To Beyonce Even Left Beyonce Shook

Tabria Majors has been serving us straight curves and no brakes for years. While the plus-size model has worked with many brands, she’s still riding the waves of her Fashion To Figure Swim collab and sexy appearance in the Savage Fenty Fashion Show. If you’re one of Tabria’s millions of followers, you already know she can slay…all day, but we weren’t ready for this jelly.

Halloween sees no shortage of odes to Queen Bey and this year was no different but no one showed up and showed out like Tabria. In an 11-minute tribute, Tabria recreated five of Beyoncé’s past videos including “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies” up to last Summer’s “Already” from Black Is King. Not only did she nail all of the dance moves, but all of the costumes were so spot on, Beyonce included her in her yearly costume roundup with the caption, “Thank you for the love on Halloween! Ya’ll are coming for my ‘fits!! ”

Following the release of the video, The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model went live to thank everyone for the support and to share additional details about the production of the “Beylloween” tribute. Tabria stated, “the production took over three months to complete and that she isn’t a natural dancer” chile she could have fooled me and a lot of other people, I’m sure. She also shared that while she was able to call in a lot of favors, the production cost “nearly 100K.” In the words of Gucci Mane, “WELL DAMN!”

Tabria thanked her fans for all their support in a behind-the-scenes post that included credits to all the folk who helped create the masterful ode.

“Y’all, I’m on a high right now. The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do,” she wrote.

She commented under Beyonce’s post, “worth it.”

