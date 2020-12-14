Well, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle was canceled due to coronavirus. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 which pushed back the R&B battle to January. E-40 and Too Short are however saving the day with the Battle of the Bay! The two California legends will go hit for hit as the last Verzuz of 2020 on December 19. One rapper that’s facing a more serious battle is Lil Wayne’. It looks like he will be facing jail time soon for the narcotics found on his personal plane in Florida.

Offset and Snoop Dogg also had their own battle and Headkrack breaks down why Snoop Dogg should just take a seat.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Too Short and E-40 Will Face Off in Last ‘Verzuz’ of 2020 & Offset Responds To Snoop Dogg was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: