Diva’s Daily Dirt: CARDI B Stars In New Facebook Series, ‘Cardi Tries___”

Cardi just gifted us with the Christmas gift we never knew we needed! The Grammy winning rapper just announced her new series, ‘Cardi Tries___’ which launches today on Facebook!

Cameras roll as #CardiTries things outside of her comfort zone like stunt car racer, ballerina, firefighter, and teacher just to name a few. We can also expect cameos from other actors, athletes and other professionals. New episodes drop today through February 4, 2021.

Fans can enjoy the show in real-time over video calls with friends on IG, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.