Rapper Mulatto Says She’s Working On Changing Her Name

A few weeks ago, we wrote about if stage names like Light Skin Keisha and Mulatto perpetuated colorism. At the time, rapper Mulatto had addressed the accusation multiple times, denying she was a colorist and that she was reclaiming the word despite its derogatory history. It seems the Muwop rapper is having a change of heart and considering a name change. But it isn’t easy.

During an interview with TheShadeRoom, Mulatto responded to the backlash she’s faced over her name and how it encouraged her to do her own research.

“That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today,” she told the popular social media page. “And talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

She went on to describe the tedious process of having one’s name changed. “At this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight.”

According to the On God performer, “it’s definitely in the works.” Mulatto first rose to fame as the winner of season one of Jermaine Dupri’s reality TV rap competition The Rap Game in 2016. After grinding behind the scenes for a few years, she hit mainstream success in 2019 with her song B*tch From Da Souf. Combined with features from Saweetie, Trina and Gucci Mane, Mulatto is in the prime of her career with sights on ascending the rap ranks.

She’s even flexing her political voice and held an impromptu concert at a Dekalb County a polling site to encourage young voters to participate in the Georgia senate election. Mulatto told TMZ she is aware of her influence and intends to use it responsibly. Ok sis! Talk about growth. We love to see it.

