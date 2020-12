RUN THAT BACK Season 3 Episode 4

On this episode of Run That Back, Aladdin and Deja Perez talk about all the love being shown to HBCU student-athletes! From the “Sexiest Man Alive” to Mr. Prime Time, the love is all over! Also who just continues to add upon his greatness? Find what this superstar is not only doing on the court but off of it as well! See all of this and more in episode 5 below…

