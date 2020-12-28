CLOSE
Viral News
HomeViral News

Another Karen Reacts Poorly, This Time at a CVS Over Facial Covering Guidelines

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

As 2020 comes to a close, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.  Unfortunately, that also goes for the attitudes of anti-maskers everywhere.

Here is another example of extreme selfishness on display at a business that would be captured on video and later on social media.

From Complex:

Over the weekend, a pair of short videos shared by Friends at Work founder and CEO Ty Stiklorius (who’s also John Legend‘s manager) showed a maskless woman going full Karen at a CVS over the establishment’s safety-minded mask policy.

Stiklorius even implied that her 10-year-old showed more class this latest “Karen.”

The fight was broken down into two separate clips.  One had the angry, maskless customer getting into it with several CVS employees, who all told her more than once to “simply adhere to the mask policy.”

Another clip had someone else trying to reason with her:

In the second clip, a healthcare worker is seen intervening, attempting to get the woman to understand the severity of the pandemic by noting the overcrowding of hospitals with COVID-19 cases.

It didn’t work as “CVS Karen” claimed she “reached a breaking point,” but was “not crazy” while continuing her anti-masking crusade.

She also added that she has “some mysterious medical reason” while claiming to be “totally healthy person” at the same time.

Needless to say, a lot of users took the opportunity to leave their thoughts online at the new “Karen:”

No word on what “CVS Karen” thinks of her newfound fame or misfourtune.

Plus, with the pandemic not ending anytime soon, please respect others by wearing a mask.  Also, watch how you would react as well.  You never know if you might end up online as the internet is forever.

Here is the full video of the drugstore blowout:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alexi Rosenfeld and Getty Images

First through Ninth Video and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Ninth Video Courtesy of YouTube, Twitter and Complex

Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit

9 photos Launch gallery

Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit

Continue reading Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit

Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit

[caption id="attachment_932257" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] On the COVID-19 front, things have been very bleak in the United States as we get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, of course. While the alarming numbers in COVID-19 cases are taking center stage, some promising news in vaccines provides hope. Monday (Nov.16), Moderna announced in a press release that following stage 3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, it was 94.5 percent effective. This excellent news follows last week’s big announcement from Pfizer, who said its vaccine developed along with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech had a 90 percent efficacy rating.  Both companies plan on applying for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and Moderna believes they can start administering its vaccine as soon as December. Just like with Pfizer’s announcement, lame-duck Donald Trump, who isn’t doing anything to help stop the spread of COVID-19 but has been able to get in time on his golf course in between refusing to accept that America voted his orange ass out of the White House once again took a victory lap. If you need a clear example of what it looks like when someone in the group project takes credit for work that everyone else in the group did, look no further than the soon-to-be- former’s president’s latest tweet. In it, he made sure to point out that “these great discoveries” happened under his watch and wants all historians to keep that in mind. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1328341927641681922?s=20 Vice President Mike Pence, who also has been very silent since our new President-Elect Joe Biden and our new Madame Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris handed the Trump Administration its ass, took to Twitter to gloat about Moderna’s promising coronavirus vaccine. In his boastful set of tweets, Pence shared photos of him meeting with Moderna and other top pharmaceutical companies claiming Trump, “marshaled the fastest vaccine development in history!” He also called it “leadership.” Now keep in mind, we have not heard a peep out of him or the coronavirus task force he leads as cases are spiking across the country with states beginning to implement new lockdown measures. Oh, we must not forget that Ben Carson, a member of the coronavirus task force, tested positive for COVID-19. Pretty much sums up the Trump Administration’s’ “great leadership” when controlling the spread of the highly contagious virus. https://twitter.com/Mike_Pence/status/1328355276186116097?s=20 Like last time, Twitter wasted no time checking both Trump and Pence for taking credit for the hard work of scientists when they did absolutely nothing to help the matter. https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1328367565824024576?s=20 Again this is very promising news on the vaccine front, but there are still some hurdles we must overcome logistically. When it comes to Pfizer’s vaccine, it has to be stored in cold temperatures, and medical facilities must be equipped with refrigeration to store the vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine doesn’t require it to be kept in a freezer, BUT you still need to strategically plan to ensure that it is available for over 300 million Americans. Until that day arrives, please continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, social distance, and washing your hands. You can also check the reactions to Trump and Pence’s bootleg victory lap below. — Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Another Karen Reacts Poorly, This Time at a CVS Over Facial Covering Guidelines  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close