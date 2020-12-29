Beyoncé Gave 2020 The Middle Finger With This Holiday Gift

2020 was an emotional rollercoaster for everyone, even Beyoncé. As a nation we’ve experienced a global pandemic, wild fires, heightened police brutality, a weird election, and a more restrictive way of living. For a lot of people, 2020 can go straight to hell.

Apparently Beyoncé is ready leave the drama from this year behind her because the mother of 3 gifted her loved ones a custom gold and diamond necklace that subtly gave the middle finger to 2020.

Beyonce’s cousin Angie showed off the necklace with a caption that read, “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. “ 2020 “ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world #nye #beyonce”

Mama Tina must’ve received the same necklace because she reposted Angie’s Instagram post.

Beyoncé has always been on the move. Over the years she’s experienced pregnancy, world tours, movie roles, albums, fashion launches, and stadium performances. Once the pandemic hit, she was forced to slow down. Right before chaos took over 2020, the award-winning singer told Elle about struggling to create a work-life balance. “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom,” she said.

With the world’s new dynamic, I’m sure Beyoncé has prioritized her life a bit differently. A global pandemic has the power to shift perspectives and allow you to be more present. As Angie said in her post, 2020 had its ups and downs and now we’re ready to take on 2021. What do you think of Beyoncé’s gift to her loved ones?

