Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Mary J. Blige Songs

The Royalty Tour: Nas & Mary J. Blige

We’re celebrating the reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. Today (January 11) is Mary J. Blige’s birthday.

With 13 albums released over her decades-long career, Mary’s music continues to stand the test of time.

So, how well do you know her songs?

Test your knowledge of some of her greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

