CLOSE
Sports
HomeSportsBasketball

Rockets Trade Harden To Brooklyn, Land Oladipo, Draft Haul In Massive Deal

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

After eight years, the James Harden era is over in Houston.

According to multiple sources, the Rockets are dealing the 8-time All-Star and former league MVP to the Brooklyn Nets for four first-round picks and four draft swaps.

The Rockets are also acquiring in the deal Caris LeVert, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. In the deal, the Rockets are also flipping LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo.

Harden had openly requested a trade from the Rockets since the end of the NBA Bubble in the summer. With the Rockets, he emerged from his role as a sixth man in Oklahoma City to a perennial MVP candidate, including the 2017-2018 MVP Award after leading the Rockets to a franchise-best 65 wins and a game away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.

This is a developing story.

Rockets Trade Harden To Brooklyn, Land Oladipo, Draft Haul In Massive Deal  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close