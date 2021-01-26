Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Calls Out Ex-Hubby’s Alleged Mistress

Wendy Williams Calls Out Ex-Hubby’s Alleged Mistress and Baby During ‘Hot Topics’

Wendy Williams shocked fans as she opened her ‘Hot Topics’ segment addressing her ex-husbands alleged mistress, by name . She didn’t leave out his ‘oops baby’ either. Peep the clip below:

Ludacris Car Stolen At ATM

Okay let’s admit it. We’ve all left the car running for a hot second just to run in and out but we all know there’s a small risk ya car might be stolen. That’s exactly what happened to Ludacris. According to local reports, Luda left his car running at an ATM in ATL on Monday and told police he heard his car speeding away, without getting a good look at the suspect.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: