Marvel’s X-Men Vote Is Letting Fans Choose The Newest Member of The Mutant Team

What's DC doing for their fan base these days aside from letting them down with lackluster films?

X-Men Vote

Source: Marvel / Marvel

As we patiently await the arrival of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their comic book run continues to keep fans intrigued, entertained, and engaged.

 

Recently Marvel kicked off a new social media #XMenVote campaign aimed at fans that allows them to choose the newest member of the X-Men team for the New Year and it’s already one of the top trends on the Twitterverse.

In 2021, Mutantkind will be selecting the first X-Men team of the Krakoan Age and you are invited to take part in the election. Marvel’s fan vote will be 100% responsible for the determination of the final member of this inaugural team, so choose wisely as your choice will have an everlasting effect on the future of the X-Men and the world at large.

Fans will have 10 characters to choose from including Banshee, Forge, Boom-Boom, Sunspot, and Strong Guy amongst others. Damn, creators really running out of cool names these days.

Voting will be open from January 27th to February 2nd and already fans are choosing their characters based on their personality traits along with their mutant powers.

Should be interesting to see who ends up on the 2021 X-Men roster and the inevitable backlash the choice receives from heartbroken comic book fans.

Which mutant are you voting for? Let us know in the comments.

Marvel’s X-Men Vote Is Letting Fans Choose The Newest Member of The Mutant Team  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

