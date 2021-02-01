Monica Announces Partnership With Olay Body

Monica Denise never met a blemish in her life. Ok, maybe that’s not all the way true, but name a time the Love All Over Me singer’s skin didn’t look flawless. Exactly. We’re sure her beauty regimen consists of an array of melanin-friendly products, among them is Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Rinse Off Body Conditioner with Shea Butter. The beloved songstress, whose Verzus battle with Brandy set new records, partnered with Olay to promote self-care through glowing skin.

What makes Olay body wash so special? It contains ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, which is is formulated with supercharged ingredients like Vitamin B3 Complex, that will keep your skin moisturized and cleansed.

As a mom, artist and fashionista, Monica manages to do it all while finding time to indulge in beauty routines that help her decompress after along day. “With a hectic schedule, it’s important that I take time to relax and care for my body. My skin feels amazing using the Olay hyaluronic acid body wash and rinse-off body conditioner! Elevating my self care,” she said in a quote on Olay’s social media page.

The benefits of Hyaluronic acid are endless. Hyularonic acid promotes healthy and supple skin. It helps keeps the skin hydrated, which also reduces the appearance of wrinkles (Heathline). Combined with shea butter, Olay’s Premium Body Wash with Hyaluronic is a game-changer.

In related Monica news, she recently got in on the #bussitchallenge putting her own fun spin on the viral trend. Watch it, here.

