Rico Nasty Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon [WATCH]

After the release of her album “Nightmare Vacation”, DMV’s own Rico Nasty’s career is continuing to grow! She recently performed on one of the top late-night shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Rico’s style has always been one of kind so it’s no surprise she went all out with the hair, make-up, and wardrobe for this performance! As a Fenty x Savage Ambassador, Miss Nasty loves expressing her sexy side in her own unique way. See more of her photos below and stream her new album now!

