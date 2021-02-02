Rico Nasty Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon [WATCH]

CLOSE
Rico Nasty Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

After the release of her album “Nightmare Vacation”, DMV’s own Rico Nasty’s career is continuing to grow! She recently performed on one of the top late-night shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Rico’s style has always been one of kind so it’s no surprise she went all out with the hair, make-up, and wardrobe for this performance! As a Fenty x Savage Ambassador, Miss Nasty loves expressing her sexy side in her own unique way. See more of her photos below and stream her new album now!

