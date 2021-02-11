Draught Season Drops A “Beer is Black History” Capsule Collection

With America celebrating Black History month in 2021, Atlanta based lifestyle brand Draught Season is looking to do their part and shed light on a little known fact that heads would be surprised to learn today.

The clothing brand, which launched in late 2020, will be releasing a limited-edition capsule collection in honor of the first known beer recipe from the pre-Jesus Christ era (word?) when getting lit involved actual torches and whatnot.

Atlanta based lifestyle brand Draught Season, which launched in late 2020 has been making major noise on the craft beer scene with its hip-hop culture and beer-inspired fashion. Their “Beer is Black History” capsule collection draws inspiration from the origins of the first known beer recipe dating back to 3900 B.C. Mesopotamia, in addition to the rich contributions that Black people have made to the beer industry since then.

From beer in B.C. to music, to fashion, Black culture seems to influenced everything about our society for the better. Just sayin.’

The limited-edition “Beer is Black History” collection consists of a hooded sweatshirt, crewneck, t-shirt, and trucker cap. The pieces will run between $25-$60. A small price to pay for supporting OG Black history. Peep some pics of the collection, hooked up by photographer Fulani Jabri and featuring Killer Mike as well as Journalist/Brewer Ale Sharpton, Craft Beer Chris, and Brewmaster Peter Kiley (Monday Night Brewing), below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any of these joints in the comments.

