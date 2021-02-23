DJ QuickSilva Discusses The CIAA Tournament In Baltimore With Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams

As we prepare for the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland February 23rd – February 27, 2021, Baltimore’s very own QuickSilva had the pleasure to sit down with the CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. McWilliams has made history as the first female and African American Commissioner representing NCAA Division I, II and III.

Last summer, McWilliams spoke with her team and said, “we need to think outside of the box”, fast forward to February 2021 we now have a virtual CIAA experience. Quick and McWilliams discussed what people can expect this week and she said, “you can expect exactly what you would expect if you came to Baltimore this week”. The fact that McWilliams was able to pull off the CIAA Tournament in the midst of a pandemic is truly admirable! Jacqie McWilliams is sprinkling all of this “BlackGirlMagic”, all Black History Month and beyond, we love to see it! Everything kicks off February 23, 2021 at 10am. For a full list of events and more details regarding CIAA Tournament see below:

CIAAtournament.org

To get the full CIAA scoop with Quick and Commissioner McWilliams watch the full interview below:

