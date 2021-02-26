Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH 2.26.21 [Playlist]

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

This week’s CRT FRSH playlist opens with “AP” from the soundtrack to Eddie Huang’s directorial debut, Boogie, which focuses on the hoop dreams of an Asian-American basketball star in NYC. Keeping with the soundtrack theme, we’ve got another joint from the Judas & The Black Messiah-inspired soundtrack with Nas rocking with Hit-Boy on the triumphant “EPMD.”

More soundtrack heat comes from YG and Big Sean, who link up on the joint “Go Big” from the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. Mike Shinoda, who some might remember from the band Linkin Park, has been active for years but he appears to be making something of a larger push with his new joint “Happy Endings” with iann dior and UPSAHL with a rock-influenced track inspired by these crazy quarantined times.

Speaking of rock music, Trippie Redd’s latest album NEON SHARK vs Pegasus Deluxe: Presented by Travis Barker is a totally different sound for the Ohio native but we focus on the Hip-Hop side with the Young Thug-assisted “SPACECSHIPS” and we have a Drake sighting after the Canadian superstar hopped on Drakeo The Ruler’s new single, “Talk To Me.”

The ageless titan Jim Jones shows pride in making “44 laps around the sun” on the track “Laps Around The Sun from the Harlem weatherman and Harry Fraud’s joint project, The Fraud Project. The hardest-working man in Hip-Hop since Canada’s Moka Only, Curren$y, drops off his latest mixtape, Collection Agency and we feature the track “Shout Out” which features Bay Area talent, Larry June.

While the whole world awaits Conway The Machine’s proper major-label debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, the Buffalo sharpshooter reconnects with Big Ghost Ltd. for the smoldering “J Batters,” and DJ Muggs works masterfully with the young lion of Bed-Stuy Rome Streetz on their new collaborative album, Death And The Magician.

We made sure to include new heat with J Scienide and Kev Brown joining forces, the unflinchingly militant YUNGMORPHEUS, Pink Siifu, and Fly Anakin, Hus KingPin, CJ Fly, Haviah Mighty, and the return of one of the unsung legends of the so-called “Blog Era” in Sylvan LaCue among other offerings.

Peep the flyness down below. And be sure to hit us up if you think your joints belong on the stage. Make sure it IS some heat prior to hitting send.

