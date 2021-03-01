Regina King has been trending on Twitter ever since she first graced the 78th Golden Globes stage (virtually) in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown that she admits made her feel like a “bottle of champagne.” Even her dog Cornbread, who simply rested in the background while she presented an award live, made headlines.

While King didn’t take home the Globe for her directorial debut One Night In Miami, she’s at the top of the best-dressed list. Her face, her hair, her gown were all flawless and it all begins with her glowing skin.

“I wanted to create a look that complemented the strong, bold style of Regina’s Louis Vuitton dress,” said Latrice Johnson, celebrity makeup artist behind Regina’s healthy skin. Latrice prepped Regina’s skin with Urban Skin RX’s Even Tone Cleansing Bar and Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads.

“The skincare regimen I used was perfect in creating a fresh canvas by removing any imperfections and revealing a smooth, hydrated and radiant complexion that glowed.”

1. Cleanse the skin using the Even Tone Cleansing Bar to improve the look of an uneven skin tone and dark marks, followed by the Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads.

2. Using the ring finger, dab the Vitaleyez Retinol + Vitamin C Complex underneath and around the eye area to brighten the under-eyes.

3. To lock in moisture, apply the HydraBalance Instant Moisture Infusion for youthful, plump complexion.

4. To prep the lips for lipstick, apply the Hydrating Lip Treatment for a smooth, luscious pout.

5. Lastly, I mixed the NEW Reti Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil with Regina’s foundation for “glow from within” skin.

Regina King Used This Beauty Product To Get Flawless Skin Before The Golden Globes

