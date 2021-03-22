Trending Topics: Miami Beach Imposes Emergency Curfew Over Spring Break ‘Chaos’ [WATCH]

CLOSE
Miami is calling in a state of emergency. Spring Breakers flooded into the city with no regard for the pandemic.  The Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said thousands of tourists brought “chaos and disorder” to the city and put a city curfew into place. Miami now has a set 8 pm curfew until at least April 12.  On another note, how old is too old to attend spring break?  Check out the clips below for our discussion and a view into how spring break in Miami went down.

