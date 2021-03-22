White Male In Custody After ‘Active Shooter’ Reported In Boulder Supermarket

At least six people were killed, including a police officer, during a mass shooting in a grocery store in Colorado, on Monday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A white male was shown being taken into custody following reports of an “active shooter” at a King Soopers location in Boulder. The unidentified white man was shown surrounded by law enforcement officers while handcuffed and walking with a limp from an apparent injury to his right leg, which appeared to be bleeding.
The suspect was shown walking across a parking lot and put onto a stretcher.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021
There were no immediate reports of a motive.
While full details were not immediately available, Reuters reported that witnesses who were shopping inside the King Soopers grocery store said they heard what they thought were gunshots inside.
My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department as they work to secure the store.
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/m8nI24pahU
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021
Another witness told CBS News that he saw a gunman shoot a woman in front of him.
Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021
Two other witnesses told the Denver Post that they saw a man firing a gun and were unsure why.
One of them said the gunman didn’t say anything before or during the shooting.
“He just came in and started shooting,” the man told the Post on condition of anonymity.
The other one said the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”
He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.
updates @KDVR #Bouldershooting pic.twitter.com/g9hEE7AQFM
— Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) March 22, 2021
One person on Twitter shared an unfortunate list of high-profile public shootings that have taken place in Colorado.
Columbine High School.
Deer Creek Middle School.
Aurora Theater.
Arapahoe High School.
Thornton Walmart.
STEM School.
Boulder King Soopers.
All since I was in high school and all within 20 miles of me and my family. I'm sick of this shit.
— Mike Flick (@Flickerbock) March 22, 2021
The shooting in Boulder happened nearly a week after a lone gunman killed eight people at three Asian spas in and near Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, also a white man, was charged with eight murders in the shootings on Tuesday that came amid a heightened wave of anti-Asian attacks around the U.S. Six of Long’s victims were Asian women.
White domestic terrorism has been thriving in 2021, beginning with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and continuing Monday with the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder. Just as noteworthy has been how white domestic terrorists, both this year and in recent years, have seemingly more times than not managed to be taken into custody alive.
That type of treatment from law enforcement stands in stark contrast to the deadly police violence routinely extended toward Black and brown suspects accused of far less than deadly public shootings.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
1. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 1 of 29
2. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 2 of 29
3. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 5 of 29
6. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
6 of 29
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
7. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
7 of 29
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
8. White suspect physically attacking officer
8 of 29
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
9. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 9 of 29
10. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
10 of 29
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
11. West Hollywood shooter11 of 29
12. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 12 of 29
13. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 13 of 29
14. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People14 of 29
15.15 of 29
16. Mark Boisey
16 of 29
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
17. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 17 of 29
18. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
18 of 29
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
19. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 19 of 29
20. Amber Guyger
20 of 29
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
21. James Holmes
21 of 29
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
22. Michael Mattioli
22 of 29
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
23. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
24 of 29
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
25. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
25 of 29
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
26. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...26 of 29
27. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...27 of 29
28. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
28 of 29
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— 𝔻𝕣. 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕪’𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
29. Grady Wayne Wilkes29 of 29
