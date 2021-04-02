What can’t Snoop Dogg do?! The legendary rapper will be joining the cast of The Voice as a mega mentor. NBC announced the news Thursday that Snoop will be joining Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton to mentor the artists who’ve made it to the final round.

Headkrack​ has the details of when you can see Snoop on ‘The Voice’ and more about the newest music releases.

Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 20 As Mega Mentor was originally published on themorninghustle.com

