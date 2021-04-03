CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Ashley Graham Swimsuits for All

Source: Ben Watts / Swimsuits For All

Many were shocked and saddened by the initial report that Temple Hills Skating Palace was closing its doors for good on the Monday after Easter, on April 5, 2021. As we did and others in the DMV, memories were shared via social media of days within the rink.

The palace released their schedule for the last day’s filled with guest DJs and social distancing, of course. But with the outpour of support, just a few days after they announced their shutdown, a ray of hope shined through. In a statement titled “Great News” the DMV was informed that the Temple Hills Skating Palace will continue to operate through the month of April while they work on a long-term extension!

Now there is more time for all of us to enjoy and create more memories. If things continue to move in this direction maybe they will not have to close at all. We will keep an eye on more updates as they come.

See More Black-Owned Businesses Here

93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]
Skating For Scholarships
35 photos

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close