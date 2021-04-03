Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended

Many were shocked and saddened by the initial report that Temple Hills Skating Palace was closing its doors for good on the Monday after Easter, on April 5, 2021. As we did and others in the DMV, memories were shared via social media of days within the rink.

Noooooo… so many damn memories and birthday parties here…. https://t.co/JjwUBI7U4V — 1lovelyladyC (@1lovelyladyC) March 27, 2021

Damn… this is my childhood https://t.co/I9nAUdEdcX — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) March 27, 2021

A city landmark in Temple Hills! https://t.co/4BczoGF8dR — DCHomerSports (@dc_homer) March 27, 2021

The palace released their schedule for the last day’s filled with guest DJs and social distancing, of course. But with the outpour of support, just a few days after they announced their shutdown, a ray of hope shined through. In a statement titled “Great News” the DMV was informed that the Temple Hills Skating Palace will continue to operate through the month of April while they work on a long-term extension!

Now there is more time for all of us to enjoy and create more memories. If things continue to move in this direction maybe they will not have to close at all. We will keep an eye on more updates as they come.

