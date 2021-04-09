CLOSE
Fox News Found The Time To Bash Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Prince Philip’s Death

You can count on Fox News for always doing the most.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS

Source: ADRIAN DENNIS / Getty

Fox News reached the span of the Grand Canyon when host Brian Kilmeade attempted to place the death of Prince Philip on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shoulders.

Kilmeade is currently being blasted on social media regarding recent comments he made on the death of Prince Philip,  Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

During a Fox News segment which after news broke, Kilmeade insinuated that Philip’s health deteriorated further after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s viral interview with Oprah in March.

After retiring from his royal duties in 2017, Philip’s health issues began to increase when he  underwent surgery for a blocked coronary in 2011. In 2019, he crashed his car, injuring one other person in the wreck. Most recently he was hospitalized in March where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

“Also if you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that,” Kilemeade said.

Kilmeade also goes on to throw Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson into the mix, saying that she also somehow added to Philip’s stress during his time on earth.

In a second interview, Kilmeade references Piers Morgan, who infamously doubled down on his racist tirade against Markle, questioning the timing of the Oprah sit down.

“One thing that Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show which he famously walked off of is like ‘really, your grandfather’s in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ And evidently, it definitely added to his stress,” Kilmeade added.

The two may possibly travel to the UK for funeral services, but no word from the palace on a date as the family is still grieving. While family ties are strained over Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” from their royal duties, it’s very strange that Fox News went to such depths.

On Friday morning, Buckingham Palace released an official statement confirming the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh,” the statement reads. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

The palace’s official statement went on to say the royal family will “join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II shared one of the longest public unions, and were married for over 70 years. Prince Philip was also the longest serving consort of any British Monarch.

Philip was born into royalty on June 10, 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenburg on the Greek island of Corfu. However his family life was far from traditional after his uncle, King Constantine I, was forced to abdicate the Greek throne in 1922.

The transition undoubtedly carried on with him throughout his life, and served as a foundation for him to serve his family. Queen Elizabeth II often recanted how Philip’s strength helped carry her through her role as monarch.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947 and bore four children together, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and have a total of eight grandchildren.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father King George VI, officially launching both of them into a life in front of the public, forcing Philip to retire his role as a naval officer.

“Philip modernized everything but slowly as he had opposition from the old guard who wanted to keep it as it was,” said the royal biographer Ingrid Seward. However, Philip’s public persona was also marred by a series of racist and blunt statements, and was known for repeated offenses.

During a trip to Australia, Philip once reportedly said, “Still throwing spears?” to a group of Aboriginal people, according to Al Jazeera. And after accepting a gift from a Kenyan woman while touring Africa, Philip asked, “You are a woman, aren’t you?”

“If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed,” he once said to a group of British students during a visit to China.

Philip, along with his family were often viewed as remnants of colonization, due to Britain’s violent conquering of several countries around the world.

[caption id="attachment_3898764" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would "step back as senior members" of Britain's royal family, the response has been polarizing. While some folks were happy Meghan would be distancing herself from the scope of the racist U.K. media, other naysayers were crying white tears about the transition. Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement on Wednesday via an Instagram post. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the post read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Harry and Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a couple of years while starring in the TV drama "Suits," will no longer live full-time in the U.K. Instead, they said they will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." Despite the measured announcement, certain fanatics — e.g. White people loyal to the crown — nearly had a meltdown about the Duke and Duchess' decision. Piers Morgan, in particular, had some harsh words for the two. He tweeted on Wednesday, "The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy." https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1215216218644385793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1215216218644385793&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fionenewsone.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dmedia_playlist   Many people are worried that Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to live a privileged life via taxpayers and the royals' money. But again, if you read their announcement, the two said they plan on sharing the "full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." The two have kept people updated to a degree by launching a website, SussexRoyal.com, detailing some of their plans. For example, they intend to keep the Frogmore Cottage gifted to them and owned by Queen Elizabeth II as their official U.K. residence. The two will also no longer participate in the Royal Rota system, which allows the U.K. print and broadcast outlets exclusive access to the royal family's official engagements. The two further stated that they would continue their royal patronages of multiple charities based in the U.K. while also working to mold their own Sussex Royal charity around "community action" and "progressive change." The Duke and Duchess also reiterated that they will be "members of the Royal Family with financial independence" which should "enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally." The two will no longer take money from the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual funding of the monarchy that they say covered 5% of their official office expenses. But despite this news, along with the racist coverage Meghan has received from the press and Meghan's own confession that the spotlight has been very difficult, many white tears have been flowing about the Duke and Dutchess' decision. Check out some of the most intense responses in the tweets below.

Fox News Found The Time To Bash Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Prince Philip’s Death  was originally published on newsone.com

