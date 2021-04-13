Johns Hopkins University Requiring Students To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Order To Return To Campus This Fall

Johns Hopkins University will require all students who plan to return to campus in the fall to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or health exemption.

Faculty and staff are also “strongly urged” to be vaccinated before coming back to campus.

“Our plans are predicated on continuing public health strategies to promote a safe campus and community,” JHU President Ronald J. Daniels, Provost Sunil Kumar, and Interim Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Mary Miller wrote in a message over the weekend. “Ensuring that the overwhelming percentage of our community’s population is vaccinated will greatly reduce the risk of the virus’s spread on our campuses and will also protect our neighbors in Baltimore.”

The university also said it will help students get vaccinated as soon as they get to campus if they’re unable to get a vaccine in their home jurisdictions. They also said they’re working to make on-campus vaccinations available for the Hopkins community.

