Maryland’s Goonew Makes Major Moves!

Goonew, a rapper from Maryland, has made waves recently with making Pigeons & Planes December’s best new artists list, so new music in 2021 was heavily anticipated. His latest release, “Life Or Death,” captures his signature whisper style and gritty cadence that reminds listeners of a younger 21 Savage.

However, Goonew is his own artist and curates his music as such. To go along with the new single produced by Sparkheem is a video shot by Housepartii that features the artist surrounded by his friends as they recite the lyrics with a unique energy. The video premiered via Worldstarhiphop

Charismatic and fun, “Life Or Death” sets the stage for his newest project ‘Short Temper’ which debuted March 26th featuring Xanman, Seddy Hendrinx, and Lil Dude. It’s his first solo project since his 2019 LP, ‘Back From Hell.’

In the meantime, you may check out his “Life Or Death on all platforms.

Follow on Instagram

Prod by sparkheem

Directed by housepartii

Publicist at 18Thirty2

