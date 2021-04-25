Questions Remain In Case Of Former NFL Player Who Killed 6, Then Himself

Family members of former football player Phillip Adams want to know if injuries sustained during his NFL carrier could have led to a gruesome mass shooting earlier this month.
As officials continue to investigate, family and friends say Adams had a change in attitude. His sister told USA Today there was some obvious deterioration in his mental health. She and his ex-girlfriend observed increased mood changes and mood swings. The change was sudden, and he became more withdrawn from his family.
While the family presses for answers, the community of Rock Hill, South Carolina, continues to look after Adams killed a well-respected doctor, his wife, two grandchildren, and two service workers at the home that day.
Officers are trying to figure out if a new religious or other ideological interest could cause Adams’ actions. CNN reported local officers found notebooks with “cryptic writing.” Officials also observed designs and emblems.
Adams will be evaluated for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as a part of his autopsy. The Medical University of South Carolina, in collaboration with Boston University, will conduct the analysis. CTE is a degenerative disorder that can lead to violent mood swings and other cognitive challenges.
According to Adams’ father, the former football player was a patient of Dr. Robert Lesslie. It remains unclear why Adams would target the doctor and his family. But even if Adams had CTE, it still would not explain his killing six people and himself.
A 2017 study showed that 99% of deceased players whose brains were studied had CTE. Medical studies have worked to identify CTE in people while they are living.
In her interview with USA Today, Adams’ sister Lauren said he was upset about not getting disability benefits from the NFL. Football-related injuries and compensation for former players is an ongoing dispute with some retired players suing the NFL.
As previously reported by NewsOne, Black retired players filing dementia allege that an evaluation protocol used by the league resulted in Black retirees being denied at a disproportionate rate compared to white players.
Testing methods used by the NFL include a practice called “race-norming,” which operates from a default of assuming Black people have diminished cognitive functioning compared to white people. Because of that assumption, it is harder for Black players to prove diminished cognitive functioning.
Per ESPN, Adams’ father told a Charlotte news station that he blamed football for his son’s issues. It’s unclear whether Adams had damage due to long-lasting concussion-related injuries, and results from the autopsy may take a few months.
SEE ALSO:
Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina
Alleah Taylor Opens Up About Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Brutally Beating Her: ‘It Needs To Be Acknowledged’
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 1 of 44
2. Antron Pippen, 332 of 44
3. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 3 of 44
4. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 4 of 44
5. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 5 of 44
6. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 6 of 44
7. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 7 of 44
8. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 8 of 44
9. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 9 of 44
10. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 11 of 44
12. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8112 of 44
13. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 13 of 44
14. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9214 of 44
15. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8915 of 44
16. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 16 of 44
17. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 17 of 44
18. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 18 of 44
19. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 19 of 44
20. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 20 of 44
21. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 22 of 44
23. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 23 of 44
24. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 24 of 44
25. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 25 of 44
26. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 26 of 44
27. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 27 of 44
28. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 28 of 44
29. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8930 of 44
31. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 31 of 44
32. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 32 of 44
33. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 33 of 44
34. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 34 of 44
35. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 35 of 44
36. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 36 of 44
37. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 37 of 44
38. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 38 of 44
39. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 39 of 44
40. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 40 of 44
41. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 41 of 44
42. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7942 of 44
43. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 43 of 44
44. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 44 of 44
Questions Remain In Case Of Former NFL Player Who Killed 6, Then Himself was originally published on newsone.com