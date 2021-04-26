DMV Music
Go-Go steals the spotlight at the 2021 Oscars

We always say ‘representation matters’  and it’s true. During the Oscars, actor Glenn Close (101 Dalmatians, Fatal Attraction) stole the show with a mention of EU, Suga Bear, Backyard Band, and Washington in regards to the classic Go-Go record ‘Da Butt’. In the quest to keep the District’s sound and history alive, it’s always great to see the music alive in well, all around the world and even on the TV screen.

 

Spike Lee even spoke up about the moment calling Close his ‘sista’ in sweet Instagram thank you

