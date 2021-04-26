iOS 14.5 Is Live, Lets You Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing A Mask But There Is A Catch

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

While mask-wearing keeps us safe and rona-free, it is a nuisance when it comes to unlocking our iPhones. Apple’s latest software update, iOS 14.5, rectifies that issue, but there is a catch.

Apple announced today that iOS 14.5 is rolling out for iOS and iPadOS and features a ton of improvements to its devices. The biggest one being the ability to unlock your phone without having to input the unlock code because of mask-wearing. Due to having to mask up throughout the day because, yes, we are still in a pandemic, unlocking your iPhone has become a chore, but no more, thanks to iOS 14.5 not requiring a Face ID match or passcode.

To utilize the feature, you have to own an Apple Watch, unfortunately, which is a bummer for those who don’t care for smartwatches or don’t care about Apple’s wearable. For it to work, you have to be wearing your Apple Watch before setting your iPhone to unlock automatically. You must also have watchOS 7.4 installed on your watch as well.

We still wished Apple’s iPhones had a fingerprint scanner like Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

Another big feature is App Tracking Transparency which allows you to decide if an app can track your activity “across other companies’ apps and websites,” which is primarily used to hit with those creepy ads showcasing items you were looking at. Apple shared a video alongside the announcement of the new feature to explain how it works.

Facebook is BIG MAD and has called out Apple over App Tracking Transparency, claiming it gives “a false tradeoff between personalized ads and privacy.” The reality is Facebook makes a lot of money off app tracking, and this could significantly hurt Facebook’s ad business.

There is plenty of other new quality of life improvements as well. iOS 14.5 includes tons of new emojis that focus on inclusivity. The ability to watch Apple Fitness Plus workouts on a TV with AirPlay 2. You can now use the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controller on your iPad and iPhone. Every iPhone 12 model will allow for 5G connectivity in the dual-SIM mode in more countries.

Last, when you turn on your iPhone for the first time, Siri’s voice will no longer be female by default. Instead, you will be able to choose your preferred voice while setting up your device.

The arrival of iOS 14.5 comes days after Apple announced a new iPad Pro model with the M1 chip, new IMac models, the next generation of Apple TV 4K, a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, and the AirTag.

Photo: Apple / iOS 14.5

