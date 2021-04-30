Diva’s Daily Dirt: Big Sean + Mom Launch Mental Health Digital Program

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Big Sean + Mom Launch Mental Health Digital Program

Big Sean and his mom Myra Anderson just announced they are launching a new video series to help fans deal with mental health issues.

The Detroit rapper, who has openly admitted to have struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, is dropping a new video every Saturday during the month of May, to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month. Topics will include sleep, meditation, diet, exercise, and something called “the emotional freedom technique.”

The video series will start dropping on Big Sean’s IGTV account and his website, for the Sean Anderson Foundation, on May 1st, starting at 12:00 pm EST.

