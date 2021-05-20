93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

President Joe Biden officially signed the Anti-Asian hate crime bill into legislation on Thursday.

As we all know, Asian hate crimes increased by 150% in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Biden claims his administration is committed to cracking down on hate crimes all across the board.

“My message to all of those who are hurting is we see you. The Congress said we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias,” Biden said.

“Here’s the truth, racism exists in America, xenophobia exists in America, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia homophobia, transphobia, it all exists. ”So the work to address injustice, wherever it exists, remains the work ahead.”

