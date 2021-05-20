News
HomeNewsPolitics

President Joe Biden Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Into Law

Anna Moneymaker

President Joe Biden Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

 

President Joe Biden officially signed the Anti-Asian hate crime bill into legislation on Thursday.

 

As we all know, Asian hate crimes increased by 150% in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Biden claims his administration is committed to cracking down on hate crimes all across the board.

 

“My message to all of those who are hurting is we see you. The Congress said we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias,” Biden said.

 

“Here’s the truth, racism exists in America, xenophobia exists in America, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia homophobia, transphobia, it all exists. ”So the work to address injustice, wherever it exists, remains the work ahead.”

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
Close