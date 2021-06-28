Cardi B is Pregnant! Did you know? [2021 BET Awards Timeline Recap ]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always exciting when an artist shares the intimate, private experience that is pregnancy! At last night’s BET Awards – Cardi B graced the stage along side the Migos during their performance. Dressed in a black mesh body suit, it was readily apparent that Cardi is pregnant and it surprised MOST of us. Some fans claim they knew she was pregnant or at least that they knew something was up.

If the math is ‘math-ing’ Cardi may have even been with child during her Wap Grammy performance with Megan The Stallion

Here’s a couple of receipts + a quick recap of the timeline’s best moments from the award show

As Silk Sonic won Best Group over Chloe and Halle – some fans were confused by the win

Lil Baby + Kirk Franklin performed their new single during the show

DMV’s own Ari Lennox tore down the stage with Jazmine Sullivan

